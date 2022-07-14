Key Financial Inc Has $409,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.98. 50,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.14. The company has a market cap of $378.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

