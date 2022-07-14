Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.43 ($2.44).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.56) to GBX 198 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.56) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of LON:MKS traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 127.85 ($1.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,676,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.70. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 127 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.13). The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.67.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($418,364.89). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($161,507.81).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

