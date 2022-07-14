Greenleaf Trust Has $52.77 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,279.23.

GOOG traded down $45.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,198.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,522. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,258.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,537.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

