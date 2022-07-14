Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $378.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

