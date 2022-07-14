NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.95. The company had a trading volume of 443,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,013,484. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $218.37. The firm has a market cap of $369.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

