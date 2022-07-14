Greenleaf Trust Purchases 218 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ResMed were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,300. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.07.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total value of $1,866,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total transaction of $1,318,926.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,179,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

