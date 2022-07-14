Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 5,975 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

XOM stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 476,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,119,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $342.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

