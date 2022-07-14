The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $144.12. 58,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

