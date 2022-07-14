Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CM traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,322. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

