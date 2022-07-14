The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 155,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,217. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.77. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

