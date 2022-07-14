Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.71. 163,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,574,217. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.77.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.