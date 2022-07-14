Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.40. 4,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,770. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.