Exeter Financial LLC Buys 145 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.31. The stock had a trading volume of 50,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $346.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.