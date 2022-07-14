Family Capital Trust Co Purchases 139 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $378.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

