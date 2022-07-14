Bank of Stockton Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Visa by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.97. 36,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.14.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

