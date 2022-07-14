Virginia National Bank Takes $444,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,173,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,180,000 after buying an additional 62,738 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of PG traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,186. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $346.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.