Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 80 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.31. The company had a trading volume of 50,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

