Patron Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 55,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 476,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,119,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

