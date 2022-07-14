Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 16,210 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,210 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.29. 476,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,119,986. The stock has a market cap of $342.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

