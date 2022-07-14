NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $804,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

NVDA traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.91. The company had a trading volume of 343,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,013,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.37. The company has a market cap of $369.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

