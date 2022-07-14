New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.69 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $16,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,049. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King increased their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.