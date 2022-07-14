Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vulcan Materials worth $65,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.04. 1,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.09. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

