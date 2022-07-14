WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,279.23.

Alphabet stock traded down $46.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,196.90. 15,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,258.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,537.73.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.