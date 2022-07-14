NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 417,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,013,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.