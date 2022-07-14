New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

CSL traded down $5.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $189.79 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

