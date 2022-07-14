New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 16,876 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Walt Disney worth $291,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 39,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.77. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

