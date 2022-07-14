Advisor Partners LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 187,095 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.85. 752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.