WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 112,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

VZ stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. 93,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,354,959. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.