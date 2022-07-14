Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,806 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Cardinal Health worth $67,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2,885.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.03. 7,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

