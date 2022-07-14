Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 31,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.97. 36,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.14. The company has a market cap of $378.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

