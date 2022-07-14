Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of HubSpot worth $66,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.28.

HUBS traded down $10.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.10 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $259.98 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,874 shares of company stock worth $5,221,780. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.