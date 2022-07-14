New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 220,617 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,338,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after acquiring an additional 481,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of IR stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,418. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

