Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 16,710 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 532,721 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $10,116,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,343,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,659.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 452,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 426,661 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,348,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

