Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 373,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 121,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,119,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

