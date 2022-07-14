Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

DIS stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.53. 122,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574,217. The company has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

