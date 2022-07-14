New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 564 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of UDR worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $43.97. 24,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,979. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

