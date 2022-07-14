The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Lewis Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Lewis Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 27.2% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

DIS traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 134,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.77. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.