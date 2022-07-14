Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,119,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

