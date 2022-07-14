Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 149.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.50. 155,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.77.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.