Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 39,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

DIS stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 134,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,574,217. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average of $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

