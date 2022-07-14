Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47,963.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RE traded down $11.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.75. 2,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,033. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.73 and its 200-day moving average is $284.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

