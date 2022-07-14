AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.89% of Berkeley Lights worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 767,216 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,512,000 after acquiring an additional 392,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 306,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,301,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,023,000 after acquiring an additional 294,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,724. The stock has a market cap of $327.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.95. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $51.28.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 89.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 98,011 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $409,685.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

