Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 1,383 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Allison Transmission stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

