Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 242.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 68.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 37,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.30%.

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

