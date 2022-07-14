Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 5,809 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.84. 25,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,125. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

