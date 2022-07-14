AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

VEEV traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.21. 6,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.24 and its 200 day moving average is $202.70. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

