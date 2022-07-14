AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Invests $5.53 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,569.00.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $655.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 178.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $731.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $972.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

