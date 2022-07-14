AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,085,000 after buying an additional 322,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,537,000 after buying an additional 356,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 88,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,046. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.