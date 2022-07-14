Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 90,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 517.8% in the 1st quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.