AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $3.11 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 35.9% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 61.3% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.66. 160,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.87. The company has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.52.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

